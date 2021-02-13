La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low -14F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -3 though it will feel much colder at -18.83. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -17 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 13, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.84. Today's foreca…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to st…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 0.93. A -10-degree lo…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, …
For the drive home in La Crosse: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 0. A -14-degree low is forecasted. There is a 40% chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remai…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 1.38. -8 degrees is …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at -1.08. A -6-degree…