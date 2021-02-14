Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -5.01. -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.