La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 2 though it will feel much colder at -5.01. -15 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
