Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 9F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
