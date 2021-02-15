 Skip to main content
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.84. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

