For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel even colder at 10.84. We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 15, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
