Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 7 degrees. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 15, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
