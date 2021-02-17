 Skip to main content
Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Feb. 17, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 18.53. 0 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

