For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 0F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 36 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 3 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 48% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 17, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.
Heat waves hit poorest people hardest – a new study calculates the future impact on those least able to adapt
The risk from heat waves is about more than intensity. Being able to cool off is essential, and that’s hard to find in many low-income areas of the world.
A study says the U.S. West's megadrought deepened so much last year it is now the driest in at least 1,200 years — a worst-case climate change scenario.