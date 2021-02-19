This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel even colder at 19.22. 14 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Feb. 19, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
