For the drive home in La Crosse: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 18F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the La Crosse area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 19, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
