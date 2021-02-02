 Skip to main content
Feb. 2, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 16F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

Local Weather

