Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.64. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting -2 though it will feel even colder at -3. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 3 though it will feel even colder at 2. We'll see a low temperature of…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low -16F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperature…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. T…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 12. Today's forecasted low tempe…
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds. Low -12F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperat…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperature…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay…