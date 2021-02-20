 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Feb. 20, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 28.64. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 84% chance of precipitation. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News