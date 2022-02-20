This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Feb. 20, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
