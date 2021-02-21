 Skip to main content
Feb. 21, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 39 degrees. A 32-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

