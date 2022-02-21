Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Watching a potential winter storm. Snow showers. Low 18F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 3-degree low is forecasted. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 21, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. Today's…
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperature…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 18 degrees is today's …
Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low 26F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures b…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. T…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. A 18-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain,…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 0F. NW winds shifting to S at 10 to 15 mph. Friday, La Crosse…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 14. A 0-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today…