Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

