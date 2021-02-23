Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low 31F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is a fairly high UV index expected Wednesday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 23, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in th…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 15. Today's forecasted low tempe…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low near 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitt…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 20F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. -1 degree is today's l…