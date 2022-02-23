Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 2F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 23, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
