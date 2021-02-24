This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Feb. 24, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. We'll see a low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 25. 20 degrees is today's low. T…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Monday, with temperatures in th…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. A shower of rain or wet snow possible.…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will bla…
This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low -1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted.…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 20. -1 degree is today's l…