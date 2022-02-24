Feb. 24, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at . 7 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

