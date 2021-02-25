Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.