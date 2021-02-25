This evening in La Crosse: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 23F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 25, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
