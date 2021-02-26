Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.