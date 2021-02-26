 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Feb. 26, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 29F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News