Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Partly cloudy. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It will be a cold day in La Crosse Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 14-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Feb. 26, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
President Ulysses S. Grant signed a resolution into law, and what is now known as the National Weather Service was born.
