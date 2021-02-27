This evening in La Crosse: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 27, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
