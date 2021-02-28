La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.08. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
