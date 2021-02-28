Feb. 28, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 18F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 23.08. A 16-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.