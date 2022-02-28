 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Cloudy. Low 29F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News