For the drive home in La Crosse: Rain and snow showers mixed after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in La Crosse tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 10 degrees. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 96% chance of precipitation. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
