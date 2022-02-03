For the drive home in La Crosse: A few clouds overnight. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -4 degrees. There is only a 24% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 3, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
