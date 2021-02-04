 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Feb. 4, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 14 though it will feel much colder at -1.77. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hikers find themselves just feet from avalanche in Washington

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News