Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low near -10F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -5.36. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -5 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.