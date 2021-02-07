Feb. 7, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel even colder at 7.56. -6 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.