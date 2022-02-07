Feb. 7, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 13F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.