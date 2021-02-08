Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 5.36. A -6-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.