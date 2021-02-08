This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Partly cloudy. Low around -10F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 11 though it will feel much colder at 5.36. A -6-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 8, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
