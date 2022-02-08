 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.

