Feb. 8, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse

La Crosse's evening forecast: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest.