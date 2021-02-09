 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Australian town hit by worst flooding in a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News