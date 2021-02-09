This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 9, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 12.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is -10 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Feb. 9, 2021 evening weather update for La Crosse
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in La Crosse: Partly cloudy skies. Low 3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, …
Highs at best around 10 and lows below zero are expected to continue for southern Wisconsin for at least the next week, according to forecasters.
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 4 though it will feel much colder at -6.84. Today's foreca…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
La Crosse people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a bitter 34 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
The amount of ice covering Earth varies year to year, but over decades, trends emerge. A recent analysis shows the amount of Earth's ice is decreasing.
For the drive home in La Crosse: Considerable cloudiness. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good da…
Tonight's weather conditions in La Crosse: Bitterly cold. Mostly cloudy skies. Low -4F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to st…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel much colder at -12.17. -10 degrees…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 5 though it will feel even colder at 0.93. A -10-degree lo…