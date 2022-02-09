This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Overcast. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at . A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Feb. 9, 2022 evening weather update for La Crosse
One round of snow is gone, but another is on the way. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your forecast for the end of the weekend and the start of the work week across southern Wisconsin.