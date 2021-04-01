Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. 31 degrees is today's low. Periods of heavy r…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Mostly clear and windy during the evening. Cloudy with diminishing winds overnight. Low 42F. Winds SW at 20 to 3…
Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It should reach a cool 47 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
This evening in La Crosse: A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Tuesday. It looks like it will be a crisp 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
It will be a cold day in La Crosse, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degree…
For the drive home in La Crosse: Mostly cloudy with some showers late. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50'…
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. Today's UV index …
La Crosse folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 54 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
This evening's outlook for La Crosse: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, La C…