Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.