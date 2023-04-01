Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 1, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
