Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 46% chance of rain. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SAT 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.