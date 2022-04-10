Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 10, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.