Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 56 degrees. 45 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.