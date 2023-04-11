La Crosse folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 11, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
