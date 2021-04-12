La Crosse temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. There is only a 21% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2021 in La Crosse, WI
