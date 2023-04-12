The La Crosse area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from WED 11:00 AM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lacrossetribune.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 12, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
