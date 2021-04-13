Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.