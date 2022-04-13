 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.

