Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lacrossetribune.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 13, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
Not only will our temperatures be colder than they should be today, but showers look likely across the state. See who has the best chance of seeing snow and when we'll dry out in our latest forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Rain and snow showers will linger today, particularly across southern Wisconsin. See who will have the wettest day and what's in store for the weekend in our latest forecast update.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
