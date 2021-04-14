Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2021 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The La Crosse area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.