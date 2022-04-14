The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in La Crosse Thursday. It should reach a cold 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 10:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
