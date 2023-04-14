The forecast is showing a hot day in La Crosse. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Fire Weather Watch from FRI 11:00 AM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 14, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Still dry and very warm across much of the region Thursday, but a cold front will be sweeping through Friday and Saturday. Showers and storms …
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteoro…
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees toda…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the La Crosse area. It looks to reach a cool 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degr…
Storms look likely in southern Wisconsin Friday afternoon and evening with damaging wind and hail expected in spots. Attention shifts to north…