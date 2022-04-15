Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI
Related to this story
Most Popular
Though heavy rain and lightning look most likely, damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out late this evening and overnight. The chance returns tomorrow. Here's the latest information.
With wind gusts briefly reaching 45 to 55 mph today, isolated tree damage and power outages are possible. Find out when the windiest conditions are expected in our latest forecast.
While there's a chance of rain throughout the day and into the evening, it's the afternoon hours that look the stormiest across southern Wisconsin. Severe weather is possible. Here's all the details.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
There are three types of tornado alerts issued by the National Weather Service. Knowing the difference between the three is important. Meteorologist Matt Holiner breaks down what each alert means.
Watch now: Dry across Wisconsin Monday, but rain and a chance for severe storms returns Tuesday and Wednesday
Quiet weather today, but showers and storms look likely for Tuesday and Wednesday as a cold front approaches and moves over the area. A few storms could be severe. Here's everything you need to know.
Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 61 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We'll see …
La Crosse people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's fo…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
La Crosse's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 39F. Winds SW at 10 t…