Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Temperatures in La Crosse will be cool today. It looks to reach a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lacrossetribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.