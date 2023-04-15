Folks in the La Crosse area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 15, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
