Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2022 in La Crosse, WI

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for La Crosse today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. La Crosse could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lacrossetribune.com for more weather updates.