Cool temperatures will blanket the La Crosse area Sunday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 91% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from Northwest.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 16, 2023 in La Crosse, WI
